Azerbaijan shells Armenian positions on Martuni line for 14 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On the night of December 22 Azerbaijan violated the cesefire regime around 65 times on the entire length of the NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

More than 1200 shots were released in the direction of Armenian positions.



Especially intensive ceasefire violations took place on the Eastern (Akna) and Southeastern (Martuni) defense directions.



Azerbaijani Armed Forces shelled Armenian borders for 14 times, with 60mm mortar launchers in 9 cases and 82mm ones in the other 5.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army counteracted to suppress the rival’s activity, mainly on Martuni direction.