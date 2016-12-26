852 views

Ceasefire on Line of Contact violated for 35 times


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On the night of December 25, Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime on the NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact for about 35 times, using firearms of various calibers.

More than 300 shots were fired in the direction of Armenian positions.

Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army did not counteract.

Comments

