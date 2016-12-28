Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 50 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On the night of December 27 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact for about 50 times.

More than 900 shots were released in the direction of Armenian positions.



In addition to fire weapons of different caliber, Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied 60 mm mortar launcher (11 shells) in the defense direction of Martakert.



Vanguard units of Defense Army returned fire mostly in the Northeastern direction of Line of Contact to suppress Azerbaijan’s offensive activity.