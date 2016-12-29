We discussed only Madrid Principles since 2007, Armenian President says

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said that the Hamburg statement of Foreign Ministers of the OSCE Minsk Group member states "showed evidently how far Azerbaijan’s empty rhetoric about the NK issue is from reality”.

The President made this statement on December 28, delivering a speech at the reception held in Armenian Foreign Ministry on the occasion of New Year and Christmas holidays.



“It is appropriate to mention that from time to time experts, political figures, or people considering themselves so throw into media so-called options of the NK issue settlement, but in reality, those are hypotheses, not options. I state very clearly that up to this day no one has managed to present correctly the option we have been discussing in detal for years. I would like to stress once more that since 2007 we discussed no other option than the Madrid Principles,” Serzh Sargsyan said.