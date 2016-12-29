Armenian MoD insists on having “undeniable evidence”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today Armenian Defense Ministry branded as “ridiculous” Baku’s claims about activity of an Armenian intelligence group and disappearance of an Azerbaijani serviceman.

“After the provocation of this morning Azerbaijan remained silent for hours and then came up with an official statement, trying to place the responsibility on Armenian side in their typical absurd style.



We state once again that Armenian Armed Forces have undeniable evidence that Azerbaijani side was the one to attack. Defense Ministry of Armenia states officially that Azerbaijan suffered losses during the provocation. Armenian servicemen were killed at their stations.



Defense Ministry of Armenia reaffirms its position on necessity of introduction of international investigation mechanisms in order to prevent such provocations and ensure control of adherence to commitments to the ceasefire, taken on global level,” the statement reads.