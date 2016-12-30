475 views

Ceasefire is violated for 40 times on Line of Contact


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On the night of December 29 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for about 40 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

More than 1300 shots were released in the direction of Armenian positions from fire weapons of different caliber and sniper rifles.

Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army return fire in case of necessity.

