969 views

500 shots are released in the direction of Armenian positions


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of January 9 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 40 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

About 500 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of Armenian positions.

Azerbaijan also applied 82 mm mortar launcher (1projectile) in the Northern direction.

Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army did not return fire.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | January 10, 2017 16:27
Yerevan Municipality to offer free parking for electric cars

Nagorno Karabakh | January 10, 2017 15:14
Nalbandian expresses hope in consistency from mediators

Armenia-Turkey | January 10, 2017 14:47
Armenia-Turkey relations have no precondition for progress, expert says
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017