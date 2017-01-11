500 shots are released in the direction of Armenian positions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of January 9 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 40 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.
About 500 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of Armenian positions.
Azerbaijan also applied 82 mm mortar launcher (1projectile) in the Northern direction.
Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army did not return fire.
