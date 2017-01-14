CoE Secretary General joins mediators’ call

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland expressed concerns "about the humanitarian aspects” of the NK conflict.

According to CoE website, Thorbjorn Jagland said that the Council of Europe does not have a direct role in the negotiations, and always refers to, and supports the role of, the OSCE Minsk-Group.



“However, we are concerned about the humanitarian aspects of the conflict,” he said.



“I am aware that the violations of the ceasefire on 29 December resulted in casualties, and that the Armenian Armed Forces are still holding the body of an Azerbaijani serviceman killed in the fighting,” said CoE Secretary General, urging to respect the ceasefire.



“I fully support the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group’s call for the return, without delay, of human remains - in accordance with the agreements of the Astrakhan Summit of 2010 - bearing in mind the humanitarian nature of this issue,” Thorbjorn Jagland said.