The ceasefire is violated for 40 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of January 12 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for about 40 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.
More than 700 shots were released in the direction of Armenian positions from fire weapons, including machine guns and sniper rifles.
