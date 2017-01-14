776 views

The ceasefire is violated for 40 times


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of January 12 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for about 40 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

More than 700 shots were released in the direction of Armenian positions from fire weapons, including machine guns and sniper rifles.

