Artsakh Defense Army warns about “stricter” response

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh Defense Army denied Azerbaijan’s allegations that Azerbaijani serviceman Fikret Bashirov was killed by the Armenian side on January 15.

“We advise Azerbaijani side to look for the causes of the serviceman’s death within the unregulated interpersonal relations, which prevail in their own Army” Artsakh Defense Army noted.



Defense Army remarked that during the day and on the night of January 15 Azerbaijan kept on intensive violation of the ceasefire regime along the entire length of NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, applying 60 and 82 mm mortar launchers in addition to fire weapons of different caliber.



Military bases, located on the Eastern and Northeastern areas of NKR Defense Army were most intensively shelled by Azerbaijan, which released 51 shells from 60 mm mortar launcher and 3 shells from 82 mm mortar launcher.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army returned fire in some areas to suppress Azerbaijan’s offensive activity.



“The full responsibility for the consequences of further escalations on the frontline will be put on Azerbaijan. NKR Defense Army will take stricter measures, if the rival continues such a behavior,” the statement reads.