Soldier dies in unclear circumstances in Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At around 12:35 today, a contract soldier and Hadrut region resident Arayik Sargsyan (born in 1995) received a fatal gun wound in unclear circumstances at an NKR Defense Army unit located on Southeastern direction.
The Army informed they are carrying out an investigation to clarify the details of the incident.
