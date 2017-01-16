602 views

Soldier dies in unclear circumstances in Artsakh


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. At around 12:35 today, a contract soldier and Hadrut region resident Arayik Sargsyan (born in 1995) received a fatal gun wound in unclear circumstances at an NKR Defense Army unit located on Southeastern direction.

The Army informed they are carrying out an investigation to clarify the details of the incident.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Letter to Aurora Prize Hero | January 16, 2017 23:07
Alina Mirzoyan. Letter to Aurora Prize Hero

Politics | January 16, 2017 17:52
Armenian president: “We need the country to become attractive for global business”

Nagorno Karabakh | January 16, 2017 15:32
Soldier dies in unclear circumstances in Artsakh
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017