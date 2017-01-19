Ceasefire is violated for more than 60 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On January 16 serviceman Gourgen Sargsyan, born in 1997, violated the rules of gun handling in the Eastern military unit of Artsakh Defense Army and as a result received a gunshot wound at around 23:55 Artsakh Time

Investigation is carried out to find out the details of the incident.



During the day and on the night of January 16 Azerbaijan continued violating the ceasefire regime on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact for more than 60 times, releasing about 680 shots mainly from fire weapons of different caliber in the direction of Armenian positions.