Ceasefire is violated for more than 45 times


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of January 17 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 45 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

Azerbaijan released about 490 shot in the direction of Armenian position, applying fire weapons, including large-caliber sniper rifles.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces also applied under-barrel grenade launcher (1 shell) in the Northern direction.

