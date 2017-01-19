Soldier dies in Artsakh

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today at around 14:00 serviceman Andranik Mousikyan, born in 1997, received a fatal gun wound by Azerbaijani side in one of military units, located in the Southern direction of NKR Defense Army.
Investigation is carried out to find out the details of the incident.
NKR Ministry of Defense shares the grief of loss and offers condolences to the family, relatives and fellow servicemen of the deceased.
