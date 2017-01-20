NKR to hold constitution referendum on February 20

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The referendum on the draft Constitution of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) is scheduled for 20 February 2017.
NKR President Bako Sahakyan signed the corresponding decree today, taking as a basis the approval of NKR National Assembly of the NKR President’s initiative to hold the referendum.
