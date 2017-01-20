1000 views

NKR to hold constitution referendum on February 20


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The referendum on the draft Constitution of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) is scheduled for 20 February 2017.

NKR President Bako Sahakyan signed the corresponding decree today, taking as a basis the approval of NKR National Assembly of the NKR President’s initiative to hold the referendum.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | January 20, 2017 17:49
“We miss our fallen young heroes,” Armenian President says

Army and Police | January 20, 2017 14:54
Eastern Partnership members discuss cyber-security in Yerevan

Society | January 20, 2017 12:34
Aurora Humanitarian Initiative launches creative contest
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017