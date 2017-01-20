Ceasefire is violated for 70 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of January 19 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for about 70 times in all directions of NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.
More than 1050 shots were released in the direction of Armenian positions from fire weapons, including large-caliber machine guns. Most intensive violations with application of machine guns were registered in the Southeastern and Eastern directions (more than 300 shots).
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.