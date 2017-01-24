Soldier shot dead in Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Due to the violation of the ceasefire regime by Azerbaijan on January 22, contract serviceman Karen Ouloubabyan, born in 1995, received a fatal gun wound at around 23:25 in a military unit, located in the Eastern direction of Defense Army.

Investigation is carried out to clarify the details of the incident.



During the day and on the night of January 22 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 55 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, releasing about 430 shots from fire weapons of different caliber in the direction of the Armenian positions.



Azerbaijani Armed Forces most intensively fired from sniper rifles (92 shots), as well as 82 mm mortar launchers (2 shells) in the Eastern direction of Line of Contact.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army returned fire to suppress Azerbaijan’s offensive activity.