Ceasefire is violated for 20 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of January 23 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 20 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

About 210 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.



Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied 60 mm mortar launcher (5 shells) and AGS-17 (grenade launcher) (1 shell) in the Northeastern direction of Line of Contact.