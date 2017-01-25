Azerbaijan fires 140 shots towards Armenian positions

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The situation at the NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact was relatively calm on the night of January 24, with the exception of Martuni direction.

NKR Defense Army informed that Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for around 15 times, releasing over 140 shots from firearms of different calibers in the direction of Armenian positions.



Azerbaijani Armed Forces also used a mounted anti-tank grenade launcher (2 shells) on the Eastern direction.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army didn’t return fire.