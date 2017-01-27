Azerbaijan fires 150 shots towards Armenian positions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of January 26 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 20 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, applying fire weapons.

NKR Defense Army remarked that about 150 shots were released in the direction of Armenian positions.



“Vanguard units of Defense Army maintain control over the operative military situation and continue to carry out their duty with confidence,” the message by Defense Army reads.