Azerbaijan fires 180 shots towards Armenian positions


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of January 28 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 15 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, applying fire weapons.

NKR Defense Army remarked that about 150 shots were released in the direction of Armenian positions.

Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army did not counteract.

