Situation on Line of Contact is relatively calm

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The sitruation on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact was relatively calm during the day and on the night of January 29.
During the mentioned period Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for about 15 times, releasing more than 90 shots from fire weapons in the direction of the Armenian positions.
Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army refrained from returning fire.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.