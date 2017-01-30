798 views

Situation on Line of Contact is relatively calm


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The sitruation on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact was relatively calm during the day and on the night of January 29.

During the mentioned period Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for about 15 times, releasing more than 90 shots from fire weapons in the direction of the Armenian positions.

Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army refrained from returning fire.

