Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 25 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of January 30 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for about 25 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

More than 290 shots from fire weapons of different caliber, including sniper rifles, were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.



Azerbaijani Armed Forces most intensively applied sniper rifles in the Southern and Eastern directions, releasing total 56 shots.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army returned fire only in case of strict necessity.