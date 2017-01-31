507 views

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 25 times


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of January 30 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for about 25 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

More than 290 shots from fire weapons of different caliber, including sniper rifles, were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces most intensively applied sniper rifles in the Southern and Eastern directions, releasing total 56 shots.

Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army returned fire only in case of strict necessity.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | January 31, 2017 13:44
25th anniversary of Armenian Armed Forces is celebrated in Brusselles

Foreign Policy | January 31, 2017 13:20
Tokyo is ready to develop ties with Yerevan

Nagorno Karabakh | January 31, 2017 09:33
Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 25 times
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017