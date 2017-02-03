Azerbaijani diversionist is captured in Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At around 15:00 on February 1, Azerbaijan made an intelligence diversion attempt on the Northern direction of the NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact (Talish), using the foggy weather conditions to their advantage.

NKR Defense Army informed that its vanguard units counteracted and threw away the diversion group, causing casualties.



As a result of anti-diversion operation, Artsakh Armed Forces were able to capture Azerbaijan serviceman Elnur Huseyn Zade (born in 1995, Barda city). According to reliable information, the diversion group suffered at least one wounded.