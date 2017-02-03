Unresolved NK issue “fuels corruption”, US envoy says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said that the lack of a resolution to Nagorno-Karabakh fueled corruption.

“The lack of a resolution to Nagorno-Karabakh keeps Armenia’s borders closed and, when borders are closed, it is easier for powerful business people and others to control economic markets and close off competition,” U.S. Ambassador said on February 1 while delivering a speech at the American Chamber of Commerce of Armenia.



He remarked that U.S. Government continued to view peaceful settlement for Nagorno-Karabakh as a priority issue of great importance.



Richard Mills noted that due to the lack of a resolution to Nagorno-Karabakh issue a lot of resources were not directed to “our mutual goals and priority directions for the Embassy”.



The Ambassador said that his first priority had been to deepen the business and trade relations between our two countries, a sector, which had registered the utmost progress.