Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for more than 30 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of February 2 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 30 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

440 shots were released in the direction the Armenian positions from fire weapons of different caliber, including sniper rifles.



Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from Istiglal sniper rifles in the Southeastern direction, releasing 25 shots.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army refrained from returning fire.