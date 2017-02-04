Artsakh Ombudsman meets with Azerbaijani captive

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Artsakh Ombudsman Ruben Melikyan visited Azerbaijani citizen Elnur Huseynzade, who was captured on February 1 under the suspicion of attempting a diversion and trespassing of the NKR state border.

During the visit, the Ombudsman made sure that Mr Huseynzade was provided a public defender and a translator, who already attended several judicial procedures.



Elnur Huseynzade had no complaints about his condition or treatment.



The Ombudsman expressed his readiness to support implementation of Elnur Huseynzade’s fundamental rights within his mandate, including his right to choose a defender.