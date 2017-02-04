Azerbaijan fires 98 shells at Armenian positions

Yerevan/Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of February 3, the tension grew on the NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire for over 50 times, releasing around 250 shots in the direction of Armenian positions. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied 60mm and 82mm mortar launchers, AGS-17 grenade launcher and firearms of various calibers.



Azerbaijani Forces released 98 shells in total from 60mm and 82mm mortar launchers on the Eastern and Northern directions.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army counteracted when necessary.



As of now, the situation at the front line is relatively calm.