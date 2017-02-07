1321 views

Soldier is killed by Azerbaijani gunshot in Artsakh


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Due to the violation of the ceasefire regime by Azerbaijan today, servicemen Gor Gareginyan (born in 1997) was fatally wounded at around 11:00 in one of military units, located in the Northeastern direction of NKR Defense Army.

NKR Defense Army remarked that an investigation is carried out to clarify the details.


