Soldier is killed by Azerbaijani gunshot in Artsakh

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Due to the violation of the ceasefire regime by Azerbaijan today, servicemen Gor Gareginyan (born in 1997) was fatally wounded at around 11:00 in one of military units, located in the Northeastern direction of NKR Defense Army.
NKR Defense Army remarked that an investigation is carried out to clarify the details.
