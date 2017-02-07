Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 25 times

Yerevan/Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of February 6 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for 25 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

More than 28 shots were released in the direction of the Armenian positions from fire weapons of different caliber, including sniper rifles.



Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from Istiglal and SVD sniper rifles most intensively in the Southern, Eastern and Northeastern directions, releasing total 30 shots.