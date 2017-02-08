Azerbaijan does not lead the OSCE mission to its frontlines

Yerevan. /Mediamax/. Today OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the Armed Forces of Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan, in the direction of NKR Hadrut region, to the North of Horadiz.

According to NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule; no violation of the ceasefire regime was registered.



However, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its frontlines.