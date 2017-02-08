Azerbaijan applied guns and mortars

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan undertook provocative activity in only several hours after the planned monitoring on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, conducted by OSCE Mission on February 7.

On February 7, between 17:00-18:50 Azerbaijan opened direct fire on the Armenian positions in the Eastern direction of NKR Defense Army, applying 85-mm divisional gun D-44 from military positions, located near Azerbaijani settlements.



In addition to guns, Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied also mortars of different caliber in the Eastern and Northern directions (Talish).



NKR defense Army did not register any losses as a result of Azerbaijan’s provocative activity.



NKR Ministry of Defense stated that the full responsibility for the provocative activity by Azerbaijani side and all the consequences will be put on Baku’s political and military leadership.



“In case Azerbaijan continues the offensive behavior, NKR Defense Army reserves the right to return fire to provide security on its state borders,” the NKR Defense Amy statement reads.