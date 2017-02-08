Kiro Manoyan expects no progress on NK issue this year

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Head of ARF Political Affairs Office Kiro Manoyan said today that we shouldn’t expect high level meetings around the NK issue this year.

“The meetings on the NK issue will be tied mostly with the parliamentary elections in Armenia in early April. So nothing positive will take place at least until the elections,” said the ARF representative.



According to him, the probability of progress in the issue will still be low after the elections, as “it is possible that Armenia will have a new situation within and new approaches”.



Touching on recent escalations on the Line of Contact, provoked by Azerbaijan, the ARF representative noted that they were conditioned by the upcoming Nalbandian-Mammadyarov meeting.



In regard to the case of Alexander Lapshin, Kiro Manoyan said that “we can already put the equal sign between Belarus and Azerbaijan”.



“Armenia has a lot to do in this issue aside from stating its concers in public and political circles,” he said.