Azerbaijan kills a servicemen and wounds another in Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Due to the violation of the ceasefire regime by Azerbaijan today, contract serviceman Gegham Manukyan (born in 1979) was fatally wounded at around 11:00 in one of military units, located in the Northern direction of NKR Defense Army.

NKR Defense Army informs that on the same day Azerbaijan also heavily wounded Defense Amy soldier Koryun Kirakosyan (born in 1988) at around 12:00 in another direction (Martakert) of NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.