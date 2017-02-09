Azerbaijan again applies mortar and grenade launchers

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of February 8 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for about 40 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.
More than 200 shots were released in the direction of the Armenian positions from 60 mm mortar launchers, as well as different grenade launchers and fire weapons.
Most intensive violations were registered in the Eastern and Northeastern directions of Line of Contact, where Azerbaijani Armed Forces released total 15 shells: 9 from mortar launchers and 6 from grenade launchers.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.