Azerbaijan fires over 1000 times at Armenian positions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of February 9, Azerbaijan increased ceasefire violations on the Line of Contact with NKR.

In the mentioned period, Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 70 times, firing in the direction of Armenian positions over 1000 shots from 60mm and 82mm mortar launchers, as well as firearms of different calibers, including sniper weapons.



The violations were especially intensive on the Eastern, Southern and Northeastern directions, where Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired total 34 shells, out of which 24 and 10 were from mortar launchers and grenade launchers respectively.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army counteracted the rival’s moves when necessary.