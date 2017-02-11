Azerbaijan keeps on shelling Armenian positions

Yerevan/Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of February 10 Azerbaijan continued violating the ceasefire regime on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.
Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime for 75 times during the mentioned period, releasing more than 620 shots in the direction of the Armenian positions.
The rival applied 60 mm and 82 mm mortar launchers in the Northeastern direction, releasing 17 shells.
Azerbaijani snipers were most active, releasing 83 shots in different directions of Line of Contact.
Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army refrained from returning fire.
