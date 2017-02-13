Rising tension is registered on Line of Contact

Yerevan/Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of February 12 rising tension was registered on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime for about 80 times from 85-mm divisional gun D-44, mortars, grenade launchers and fire weapons of different caliber, releasing more than 950 shots in the direction of the Armenian positions.



Azerbaijan applied 85-mm divisional gun D-44 in the Eastern direction, releasing 13 shells, and 60 and 82 mm mortar launchers and grenade launchers in the Northern and Southern directions, releasing total 49 shells: 41 from mortar and 8 from grenade launchers.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army undertook responsive actions to suppress the rival’s offensive activity.