Rising tension is registered on Line of Contact

Yerevan/Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of February 12 rising tension was registered on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.
Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime for about 80 times from 85-mm divisional gun D-44, mortars, grenade launchers and fire weapons of different caliber, releasing more than 950 shots in the direction of the Armenian positions.
Azerbaijan applied 85-mm divisional gun D-44 in the Eastern direction, releasing 13 shells, and 60 and 82 mm mortar launchers and grenade launchers in the Northern and Southern directions, releasing total 49 shells: 41 from mortar and 8 from grenade launchers.
Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army undertook responsive actions to suppress the rival’s offensive activity.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.