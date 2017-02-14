799 views

Situation on Line of Contact is relatively calm


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The situation on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact was relatively calm during the day and on the night of February 13.

Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 35 times, releasing about 400 shots from fire weapons of different caliber in the direction of the Armenian positions.

