Azerbaijan continues ceasefire violations

Yerevan/Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of February 14 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for 45 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, applying fire weapons of different caliber.

More than 600 shots were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.



Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied 60 mm and 82 mm mortar launchers in the Eastern direction, releasing 3 shells.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army returned fire to suppress Azerbaijan’s offensive activity.