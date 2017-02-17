Growing number of ceasefire violations is registered on Line of Contact

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on night of February 16 growing number of ceasefire violations was registered on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for 85 times, applying 85-mm divisional gun D-44, mortars, grenade launchers and fire weapons of different caliber. More than 800 shots and 21 shells were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army returned fire in case of necessity.



The situation on Line of Contact is calm now.