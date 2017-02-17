588 views

Armenia presents ceasefire violation cases to OSCE


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The OSCE performed another monitoring at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border near Chinari village in Tavush marz.

Armenian Defense Ministry informed that during the briefing at Chinari administration office later on, the OSCE representatives were introduced to current situation at the border and the statistics of ceasefire violations, committed by Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The speakers drew the OSCE officials’ attention to the fact that Azerbaijan regularly fires in the direction of borderline communities, pastures and fields.

No ceasefire violations or incidents occurred during the monitoring.

