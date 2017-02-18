Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 64 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Throughout the day and on the night of February 17 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire for 64 times at the NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.
Azerbaijani Armed Forces released around 600 shots in the direction of Armenian positions, using firearms of various calibers, including sniper rifles.
Azerbaijan also applied 60mm mortar launcher (3 shells) on the Eastern direction.
