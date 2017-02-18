Serzh Sargsyan reminds Azerbaijan about loss of Aghdam and Fizuli

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today that "all possible provocations of Azerbaijan will meet corresponding counter actions”.

“Some people in Azerbaijan have illusions about the elections in Armenia, thinking we’ll be very busy and therefore, vulnerable. A provocation-based policy has and can have no future,” said the President, delivering a speech at the convention of the Volunteer Homeland Defenders Union.



“Many of you remember that in early 1990s, when Azerbaijan changed Defense Minister every week, each of them thought his duty to make a statement, saying that he would be drinking tea in Stepanakert a few days later. However, as the history proved, thanks to you and other brave children of our nation they didn’t just have no tea party in Stepanakert, but also lost the chance to drink tea in Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrayil, Qubadli, Karvachar and some other places,” Serzh Sargsyan said.



“I say with all honesty that we don’t wish suffering upon Azerbaijan, but we won’t allow anyone to wish suffering upon our people. The issue of Artsakh is the business of Armenian people: as the Artsakh Armenians decide, so their future will be,” Armenian President stressed.