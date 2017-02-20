331 views

Ceasefire is violated for 55 times


Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of February 19 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for about 55 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

More than 550 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.

