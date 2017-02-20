Ceasefire is violated for 55 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of February 19 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for about 55 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.
More than 550 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.