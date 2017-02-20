James Warlick: “Nagorno-Karabakh is one of the most beautiful places”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Former American U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick told Mediamax that the negotiations on the NK issue should continue.

“I believe the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan are inclined to find a peaceful solution, and they need to work more intensively towards that,” James Warlick said.



Looking back at his efforts as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, he said:



“I am proud that we re-established a dialogue between the Presidents and put proposals on the table that could lead to a lasting peace. Of course, we all wish that there could have been a settlement, but it is up to the Presidents and the important work will continue.”



“The issue of status for Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of the negotiations, as well as the return of territory. Any attempt to single out one issue is unlikely to be acceptable,” the retired diplomat told Mediamax.



James Warlick shared his confidence that “there will come a day when Armenians and Azerbaijanis will live together side-by-side in peace and security”.



“There was a time when it was possible, but a new generation has no such experience. That is why it’s important to support people-to-people programs that can lay a basis of trust needed for the future,” he said.



“Nagorno-Karabakh is one of the most beautiful places on earth. My dream is to return one day when there is a settlement, when people are living together in peace and security,” James Warlick confessed.



Mediamax finds it worth reminding that James Warlick represented USA in the Minsk Group from 2013 to 2016. In January 2017 he was replaced by Richard Hoagland, whom James Warlick describes as “one of our most experienced diplomats”.



Now James Warlick works in the law firm Egorov, Puginsky, Afanasiev and Partners.



