Serzh Sargsyan rules out unilateral concessions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today that he sees “no reason to expect breakthrough in the negotiations on peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue at the moment”.

“In this regard, balance of power between Armenia and Azerbaijan is the only means of ensuring stability and fragile peace,” the President said, while delivering a speech to participants of the operational meeting at the Defense Ministry.



“Baku keeps trying to accuse us of attempts to maintain the status-quo. That is not true. We want the issue to be solved, but the Azerbaijani side offers solutions unacceptable to us, so the problem remains unsolved. When they see what solution can become reality, the issue will be resolved. For that reason Azerbaijan constantly undertakes little and large provocations in order to escalate the situation on the front line and remind us and the international community about them,” Armenian President said.



“The ceasefire needs to give place to peace, but that won’t result from unilateral concessions,” Serzh Sargsyan said.