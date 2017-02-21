Artsakh to have new Constitution

Yerevan/Mediamax/. On Febriary 20 Artsakh held a referendum, where 87.6 % of participants (69 540 people) voted for the new Constitution.
This fact is proved in the preliminary results of the referendum.
9.7 % of the people (7 686 persons) voted against.
In total, 79 428 voters took part in the referendum.
