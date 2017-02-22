657 views

Rising tension is registered on Line of Contact


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of February 21 rising tension was registered on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for about 105 times, applying 85-mm divisional gun D-44, as well as 60, 82,120 mm mortar launchers and fire weapons of different caliber. More than 1500 shots were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.
 
The rival actively applied 85-mm divisional gun D-44 and mortars of different caliber in the Eastern and Northeastern directions, releasing total 36 shells: 15 from guns and 21 from mortars.

Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army returned fire to suppress Azerbaijan’s offensive activity.


