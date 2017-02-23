184 views

Azerbaijan continues intensive ceasefire violations


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of February 22 Azerbaijan kept on intensively violating the ceasefire regime on Line of Contact, applying guns, mortars and fire weapons of different caliber.

More than 1600 shots were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied 85-mm divisional gun D-44 and mortars of different caliber in the Eastern and Northeastern directions, releasing total 62 shells: 10 from guns and 52 from mortars.

Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army took preventive actions to suppress Azerbaijan’s offensive activity. Azerbaijan had at least 1 victim, which was announced yesterday by Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, message from NKR Defense Army reads.

